Soon after actor Sahil Khan's name was dragged into the controversy, he hosted a press conference to clear his stand and said that the case has nothing to do with him. He further added that the whole dispute is between Manoj Patil and Raj Faujdar.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Actor Sahil Khan has been hitting the headlines since model and bodybuilder Manoj Patil attempted suicide on Thursday at his Mumbai residence. According to ANI, Mumbai Police has registered a case against actor Sahil Khan and three others for allegedly instigating actor Manoj Patil to attempt suicide. Currently, Manoj Patil is undergoing treatment at Cooper Hospital.

Earlier, Manoj Patil's family revealed that their son had filed a complaint against Khan at Oshiwara Police Station alleging that he is being harassed by the actor.

"I had met a boy named Raj Faujdar on a social networking site. He’s from Delhi and had made a video that Manoj Patil took Rs 2 lakhs from him and sold him expired steroids after which had developed some heart problems and skin issues as well. Faujdar has all the necessary bills and receipts of financial transactions. He wanted social media support, so I posted his video on my social media platforms asking people to support Faujdar. I also said that the steroids racket should stop. Faujdar had said Manoj Patil was not returning his money and he had even sold his motorcycle to arrange for funds,” ETimes quoted Sahil saying.

Meanwhile, Manoj attempted suicide at his Oshiwara residence, Mumbai, by consuming sleeping pills between 12:30 am to 1 am. Post which, his family rushed him to Cooper hospital, where he is currently under observation.

