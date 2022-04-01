New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya has landed himself in legal trouble. As per reports, a charge sheet has been filed by the Mumbai Police against the choreographer allegedly accusing him of harassment, voyeurism, and stalking.

The choreographer along with his assistant have been charged under sections 354-a (sexual harassment), 354-c (voyeurism ), 354-d (stalking), 509 (insulting the modesty of any woman), 323 (causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention to commit an offence) of the Indian Penal Code.

As per a report in Hindustan Times, the case was investigated by Oshiwara police officer Sandeep Shinde. Shinde informed that the charge sheet was recently filed in the court of a metropolitan magistrate concerned at Andheri.

The incident also involved Ganesh's assistant choreographer. The report further stated that when the 34-year old assistant choreographer was contacted, she said that she was informed that the charge sheet has been filed. On the other hand, Ganesh Acharya refused to comment on the issue.

What was the matter?



As per the report in Hindustan Times, in the complaint, the assistant choreographer (who was harassed) alleged that Acharya has been harassing her after she refused his s*xual advances. She further accused Ganesh of making nasty comments and showing her adult movie and molesting her.

The woman also said that Ganesh allegedly told her that if she wants to succeed, she would have to have physical relations with him in May 2019.

Following the woman's refusal, the Indian Film and Television Choreographers Association terminated her membership in six months.

“The female assistants beat me up, abused me, and defamed me after which I went to the police who refused to lodge a complaint and merely registered a non-cognisable case. Then I contacted a lawyer to take the matter further," the woman was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

In past, Ganesh Acharya, who has allegedly been accused of s*xual harassment by some co-workers has denied the charges, and described them as “false and baseless”.

Ganesh's lawyer Ravi Suryavanshi said that they had no information, and neither did the Mumbai police inform them about the charge sheet.

“I don’t have the charge sheet so I cannot say anything, but all the sections in the FIR were bailable,” Suryavanshi was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

