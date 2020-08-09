The rapper had been questioned by the Mumbai Police crime branch on Friday in connection with the fake social media followers case.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The Mumbai Police has claimed that popular rapper Badshah has confessed to buying fake views for his song ‘Pagal Hai’ for Rs 72 Lakh in a bid to break a viewership record. The rapper had been questioned by the Mumbai Police crime branch on Friday in connection with the fake social media followers case.

"The singer confessed that he wanted to set a world record for the most number of viewers in 24 hours on YouTube. That is why he paid Rs 72 lakh to this company,” Nandkumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police, told Mumbai Mirror.

Badshah, however, has denied the claim, saying that he had made it clear to the Mumbai Police that he was never involved in such practices, according to news agency PTI.

“Following the summons, I have spoken to the Mumbai Police. I have aided the officials in their investigation by cooperating and carrying out the due diligence on my part. I’ve categorically denied all the allegations levelled against me and made it clear that I was never involved in such practices, nor do I condone them,” Badshah said.

The said song had garnered 75 million views in the first 24 hours of its release and defeated the previous record for the most views in 24 hours set by Taylor Swift and the Korean boy band BTS. The Mumbai Police officials have claimed that Badshah confessed to paying for 7.2 crore views.

Badshah, who has several Bollywood hits to his credit, was first summoned by the Mumbai police on August 3. However, he could not record his statement on the said date after which he was asked to appear on Thursday. He was questioned for the second time on Friday.

A total of 20 people have been questioned by the Mumbai police so far in the Fake social media followers case.

The matter surfaced after singer Bhoomi Trivedi approached the Mumbai police, seeking action against the creation of her fake instagram profile. Following this, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) was formed comprising of Mumbai Police Crime Branch and Mumbai Police Cyber Cell. The investigation is headed by Deputy Commissioner of Police Nandkumar Thakur with former ‘encounter specialist Sachin Vaze as the chief investigating officer.

