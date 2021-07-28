Officials of the Crime Branch asked the model to file an official complaint in this regard, following which the FIR was lodged. The latest case will now be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for further investigations.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amid the probe in Shilpa Shetty's husband and businessman Raj Kundra's pornography case, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday filed another FIR in connection with the matter. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of a Mumbai-based model who alleged that she was forced to shoot pornographic content for the HotShots app.

According to media reports, the FIR, filed at the Malwani Police Station, mentioned three producers of Raj Kundra's company and actress Gehana Vasisht, who is out on a bail in the case related to the creation of pornographic videos in which Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19. However, the FIR has not mentioned anything about Raj Kundra.

According to a report by IndiaToday, the model, in her statement to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch, said that she was promised a big break in a Hindi film but was made to act in a pornographic film. Officials of the Crime Branch asked the model to file an official complaint in this regard, following which the FIR was lodged. The latest case will now be transferred to the Mumbai Police Crime Branch for further investigations.

The development on the day when the Bombay High Court adjourned the hearing on Raj Kundra's bail plea till Thursday. The court has also asked the investigating officer to remain present during the hearing in the pornography racket case. The Court has not given any interim relief to the businessman. Earlier in the day, Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

While updating the court about the investigation, the officer said they have recorded Shilpa Shetty's statement and have also seized Kundra's MacBook and phone. "We have recovered WhatsApp chats regarding the revenue of Hotshot from Kundra's MacBook and phone, and have also found traces of foreign transactions," the officer added.

Kundra's Kotak Bank and Citi Bank accounts have been seized, and nine digital files with huge amounts of data have been recovered. "We are analysing the data and a forensic audit is being conducted," the investigating officer said, adding that "Kundra and Ryan are not giving proper information about the whereabouts of Pradeep Bakshi and Arvind Shrivastava."

It has been revealed that the accused received around Rs 1.64 crore payment from Apple, while the information regarding revenue generated from Google Play Store is awaited.

Meanwhile, Crime Branch has appointed a financial auditor to probe the money trail of Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty besides, their alleged involvement in the pornography racket case. They added that the police are also probing whether money earned from the apps was being invested in bitcoins.

"In the investigation, the Crime Branch has found transactions worth crores were done from the joint account of Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra. The Crime Branch suspects that the earnings from 'Hotshots' and 'Bolly Fame' app used to come into this account," said the sources.

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan