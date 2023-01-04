Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch This Crime Documentary

A still from Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld teaser (Image Courtesy: Netflix India/Instagram)

NETFLIX has collaborated with Indian filmmakers to bring out some real and spine-chilling true crime stories. From Indian Predator to House Of Secrets, these documentaries have been impressing the audience as well. Now, the OTT platform will release 'Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld', which will give insight into the crime world inside Mumbai in the 1990s.

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld OTT Release Date

Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld will stream on Netflix from January 6, 2023.

The official synopsis reads, "In 1990s Mumbai, a crime boss and his network wield unchecked power over the city — until the rise of "encounter cops," who brazenly kill their targets."

In 2022, Netflix announced a bunch of reality shows and documentaries including Mumbai Mafia.

Sharing the teaser, the official Instagram account of Netflix wrote, "THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET REAL. Here's a glimpse of the reality shows and documentaries we have coming your way this year!"

The shows announced were Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Nayanthara Beyond The Fairy Tale, IRL- In Real Love, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives, Social Currency, Mumbai Mafia Police Vs The Underworld and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer.

Indian Matchmaking Season 2, Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives and Indian Predator Diary Of A Serial Killer have already been released on Netflix.

Ginny And Georgia, Thai Massage, Trolley, Vikings: Valhalla Season 2, Trial By Fire, Varalaru Mukkiyam, and You Season 4, among others will release in the month of January and February 2023.

Meanwhile, popular shows like Stranger Things Season 5, Never Have I Ever Season 4, Wednesday Season 3, The Umbrella Academy Season 3, Heartstopper Season 2, and Young Royals Season 3 are likely to return in 2023 as well. Whereas, Netflix has cancelled some shows like 1899 and Warrior Nun.