Mukundan Unni Associates OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch The Malayalam Dark Comedy

Mukundan Unni Associates On OTT: Vineeth Sreenivasan stars in the titular role in this film. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The makers of Malayalam dark-comedy film ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ have announced the OTT release date of the film. The movie stars Vineeth Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles and has been directed by Abhinav Sunder Nayak.

Mukundan Unni Associates released in cinemas on November 11, 2022 and received positive feedback from the audiences and critics alike. The movie revolves around Advocate Mukundan Unni, who wishes to be successful and leaves no stone unturned to achieve growth, prosperity, and respect. But this steadfast nature aided with an ample dose of greed comes with a cost.

Mukundan Unni Associates will be making its digital debut on OTT giant Disney+ Hotstar. The film will begin streaming from January 13, 2023.

Taking to his social media account, Vineeth Sreenivasan announced the OTT release date of ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’. “#MukundanUnniAssociates. Streaming from January 13th Onwards..” wrote the actor in his tweet.

Talking about ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, lead actor Vineeth Sreenivasan said in an interview that the film is a black comedy. “Mukundan Unni is a narcissistic man, who only thinks about himself. As far as he is concerned, he has a destination in mind and does everything necessary to reach there; he doesn’t think about how it will impact other people, he only cares about himself,” the actor was quoted as saying in an interview with OTT Play.

Apart from Vineeth Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu, ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’ also stars Sudhi Koppa, Tanivi Ram, Jagadeesh, Manikandan Pattambi, Biju Sopanam, George Kora, Aarsha Chandini Baiju, Althaf Salim, Riya Saira and Ranjith Balakrishnan.

Interestingly, after the overwhelming success of ‘Mukundan Unni Associates’, the makers announced that the film will be made into a franchise. The film’s second part will go on floors in 2024.

Sharing the news via his social media account, Vineeth Sreenivasan wrote, “Thanks to everyone for receiving our movie so well. We’re happy to announce that we have planned to do the second part in 2024.”