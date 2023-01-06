Mukundan Unni Associates OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch Vineeth Sreenivasan's Malayalam Film

Mukundan Unni Associates is all set to release on OTT after its successful theatre run. This Malayalam black-comedy film received love and appreciation from the audience and critics. Starring Vineeth Sreenivasan and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles, the movie will stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Mukundan Unni Associates OTT Release Date:

Mukundan Unni Associates will release on Disney+ Hotstar on January 13, 2023. Apart from its original language Malayalam, the movie will release in the dubbed version of Hindi, Tamil and Telugu as well.

Announcing the release date, Disney+ Hotstar wrote, "This ain't no simple accident -Mukundan Unni Associates streaming from January 13 in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu."

While speaking to OTT play about his character, Vineeth Sreenivasan said that his character is highly focused and self-centred.

“Abhi wanted the body language of the character to be minimal. He wanted the communication to mostly be through the eyes and the modulation. For instance, when we talk naturally, there are specific movements in terms of our body language as well as how we shake our head. Mukundan Unni is highly focused and self-centred, so he doesn’t express anything much. So, his feelings are always contained within him,” he told OTT play.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vineet will be seen in the film '2018', which is based on the 2018 Kerela flood. The movie also stars Tovino Thomas, Asif Ali, Kunchacko Boban and Narain Ram. He will star in Thangam and Pookkaalam as well.

Taaza Khabar, Aar Ya Paar, Govinda Naam Mera, Freddy, Moving In With Malaika, Strange World, and Butterfly, among others are the latest releases of Disney+ Hotstar.