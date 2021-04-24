Lalit Behl was a known stage actor. He has directed several hit Telefilms for Doordarshan, such as Aatish, Tapsih and Sunehri Jild.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Veteran actor and filmmaker Lalit Behl passed away on Friday due to COVID-19 complications. This news was confirmed by his son Kanu Behl who is also a director. The 71-year-old actor was known for starring in acclaimed films like Mukhti Bhawan and Titli.

Lalit was tested COVID-19 positive last week and was getting treated at Apollo hospital. "He passed away in the afternoon. He had a history of heart ailments and had COVID, so it got complicated. He had an infection in his lungs which got severe and that, with the previous medical history he had, complicated his health further," PTI quoted Kany saying.

As soon as this news broke out, celebs took to their social media handle and mourned his death. Sayani Gupta took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "This is just horrid. so Sorry @KanuBehl We lost two incredible artists today! Lalit Behl and Amit Mistry. This just keep s getting worse.

Adil Hussain, who essayed the role of his son in Mukti Bhawan, also took to his Twitter and wrote, "Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu, I am so very sorry for your loss!"

Here have a look:

Extremely saddened by the demise of one of my dearest and most respected Co-actors, Lalit Behl jee. Who, so brilliantly played the father in @MuktiBhawan! I feel the loss of my father again! Dear Kanu I am so very sorry for your loss! pic.twitter.com/wfbj22yQgd — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 23, 2021

May his soul rest in peace!

My condolences to the whole family daadi (Navnindra ji) and Kanu bhaiya! — shrenu parikh (@shrenuparikh11) April 23, 2021

Sincere condolences ... Really sorry to hear this ... Hope this chain breaks ... Hari Om 🙏 — Rahul Dev (@RahulDevRising) April 23, 2021

This is just horrid. So sorry @KanuBehl

We lost two incredible artists today!

Lalit Behl and Amit Mistry.

This just keeps getting worse. https://t.co/2l6eeKU97h — Sayani Gupta (@sayanigupta) April 23, 2021

Lalit Behl was a known stage actor. He studied theatre and even formed a theatre group named Kapurthala in Punjab. He also used to work at Delhi's National School of Drama. Lalit began his career as a director and producer. He has directed several hit Telefilms for Doordarshan, such as Aatish, Tapsih and Sunehri Jild. Not just this, he has also acted in several TV shows such as Afsane, Viji, Ved Vyas Ke Pote, among others. His recent projects include Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's Judgementall Hai Kya; hit web series, Made In Heaven; Titli, which was directed by his son Kanu and Mukti Bhawan.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv