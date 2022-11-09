Mukhbir: The Story of a Spy OTT Release Date | When And Where To Watch This Spy-Thriller

MUKHBIR: The Story Of A Spy is all set to release on the OTT platform and stars Zain Khan Durrani in the lead role. Based on the book Mission to Kashmir: An Intelligent Agent in Pakistan, the show revolves around a spy who helps India win the 1965 war. The show also stars Prakash Raj, Adil Hussain, Barkha Bisht, Harsh Chhaya, Satyadeep Mishra, Bijou Thaangjam and Zoya Afroz in pivotal roles.

Mukhbir: The Story Of A Spy- When and where to watch this spy thriller

Mukhbir – The Story of a Spy will stream on Zee5 from November 11, 2022.

Sharing the trailer, Zee5 wrote, "1960’s ka dashak aur desh par padosi mulk ke hamle ka khatra. Kya ye #Mukhbir India ko bacha payega? Dekhiye is ordinary se insaan ki extraordinary story, #MukhbirTheStoryOfASpy Trailer out now!"

Talking about his upcoming web series, Zain Khan Durrani said, “Mukhbir gave me an insight into so many political factors. When you come from a place like Kashmir as a youngster you want to run away from there. During college days I had stopped reading news because it was disturbing and I wanted to stay as away from it as much as possible. It was traumatic and I needed mental peace."

Zain said that Mukhbir is not a James Bondish space even though it is a spy thriller. “There is a lot of content on OTT platforms and it’s good too. People have the luxury on OTT to watch the first 15-20 minutes of the episode and decide whether it floats their boat or not. I feel, with so much content, people still believe in word-of-mouth. Mukhbir is a show which gives people a real perspective into the spy world. It is not a James Bondish space. It is authentic, fascinating and delves into the mind of the spy who is just like an ordinary human being. I see that as the biggest relatable factor,” he adds.