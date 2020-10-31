Twitteratis were not happy with Mukesh Khanna's remark and he was widely criticised for it, see reactions.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for playing the role of superhero Shaktimaan and Bhishma Pitamaha in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, is now facing wrath on the social media over his remark on the #MeToo movement. A clip has been doing rounds on the internet in which he said that women are best suited for household work and the #MeToo movement started because they started working and the women are trying to walk shoulder to shoulder with men.

The viral clip is a part of interview that he has given to The Filmy Charcha, the actor says, “Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya. Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai."

He further says, Log women’s lib ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai. Sabse pehla jo member suffer karta hai woh ghar ka bachcha suffer karta hai, jisko maa nahi milti. Aaya ke saath baith kar Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu dekh raha hota hai. Jab se shuruat hui, tab se yeh bhi shuruat hui ke main bhi wohi karungi jo mard karta hai. Nahi, mard mard hai aurat aurat hai."

Didn't know that Shaktiman's biggest weakness was his mindset. https://t.co/zQ1tcPMVZl — Sahil Shah 🇮🇳 (@SahilBulla) October 30, 2020

“You either die a hero or see yourself live long enough to become the villain” https://t.co/MIMNaaybDs — Andre Borges (@borges) October 30, 2020

Mukesh khanna...I served as a SDM , Was civil servant former IAS officer first reached our level then do oral Diarrhoea

Shaktimaan is actually Bhaktimaan https://t.co/4mxyDTI7Xa — 𝐍𝐢𝐭𝐢 𝐏𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐥 (@iamNitiPatel) October 30, 2020

Yet another said, "Mukesh Khanna is the cautionary tale of how living in the past glory can be dangerous. His attention-seeking words reek of desperation. He wants to get validated by more misogynistic men & be hailed as a hero that he never was. Media needs to stop normalising such sexist men."

