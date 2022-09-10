  • News
'Mufasa: The Lion King' To 'Inside Out 2: Check All Major Disney Announcements At D23 Expo 2022

Disney and Pixar has announced some major upcoming projects at D23 Expo 2022. This includes the prequel of The Lion King and The Little Mermaid Live-action as well.

Image Courtesy: Disney, Pixar/Twitter

DISNEY has announced several new projects at the D23 and fans are excited. From animated films to live-action films to prequels and sequels, Disney has announced many exciting projects. To keep you updated about all the upcoming Disney projects, we have curated a list of D23 announcements.

Disenchanted

Disenchanted is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2022, and stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel in the lead role. Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted, which revolves around a Disney princess-to-be exiled from her animated world into the live-action world of New York City.

HOCUS POCUS 2

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 is a fantasy comedy horror film. It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones. The movie will release on September 30, 2022.

Peter Pan And Wendy

D23 Expo revealed the first look of Peter Pan and Wendy's live-action film. The movie will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

The Little Mermaid

Disney has shared the teaser of the much-awaited live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The movie stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

Mufasa: The Lion King

After the success of the live-action Lion King, Disney has announced a prequel to the film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. The movie will release in 2024.

Elemental

Disney announced the new project Elemental and shared the poster of the film. The movie will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Elio

Elio is Disney and Pixar's new film. The movie will release in Spring 2024. Describing Elio's character, Disney wrote, "Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth."

Inside Out 2

After the success of Inside Out, Disney announced its sequel. Amy Poehler will be back for the second instalment. The movie will release in the Summer of 2024. It is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve.

Strange World

Disney released the first look of Strange World. The movie will hit the theatres on November 23, 2022.

Iwaju

Iwaju is the journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. Disney revealed the first look of the series, which will stream in 2023.

Wish

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish stars Ariana DeBose as Asha. The movie will release in November 2023.

