'Mufasa: The Lion King' To 'Inside Out 2: Check All Major Disney Announcements At D23 Expo 2022

DISNEY has announced several new projects at the D23 and fans are excited. From animated films to live-action films to prequels and sequels, Disney has announced many exciting projects. To keep you updated about all the upcoming Disney projects, we have curated a list of D23 announcements.

Disenchanted

Disenchanted is scheduled to be released on November 24, 2022, and stars Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel in the lead role. Disenchanted is a sequel to the 2007 Disney film Enchanted, which revolves around a Disney princess-to-be exiled from her animated world into the live-action world of New York City.

HOCUS POCUS 2

Directed by Anne Fletcher, Hocus Pocus 2 is a fantasy comedy horror film. It stars Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, Kathy Najimy, and Doug Jones. The movie will release on September 30, 2022.

Peter Pan And Wendy

Just revealed at #D23Expo ✨ Check out the new poster for #PeterPanandWendy. Streaming in 2023 only on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/sYk42QIfyi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

D23 Expo revealed the first look of Peter Pan and Wendy's live-action film. The movie will stream on Disney+ in 2023.

The Little Mermaid

Disney has shared the teaser of the much-awaited live-action remake of The Little Mermaid. The movie stars Halle Bailey, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy in the lead roles. It is slated to hit the theatres on May 26, 2023.

Mufasa: The Lion King

Mufasa: The Lion King. 2024. pic.twitter.com/IkPMk6IDGR — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) September 9, 2022

After the success of the live-action Lion King, Disney has announced a prequel to the film 'Mufasa: The Lion King'. The movie will release in 2024.

Elemental

Check out this #D23Expo Exclusive Poster for Disney and Pixar’s Elemental. See the movie only in theaters June 16, 2023! pic.twitter.com/gnLjVZVngx — Pixar (@Pixar) September 9, 2022

Disney announced the new project Elemental and shared the poster of the film. The movie will release in theatres on June 16, 2023.

Elio

You’re invited on Disney and Pixar’s newest adventure... ELIO.



Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth. 😮 (1/2) #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/XlLmLZ7RP0 — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Elio is Disney and Pixar's new film. The movie will release in Spring 2024. Describing Elio's character, Disney wrote, "Meet Elio: A boy who finds himself transported across the galaxy & mistaken for the intergalactic Ambassador for planet Earth."

Inside Out 2

Oh JOY! Amy Poehler is back to star in Inside Out 2. Directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve, Disney and Pixar’s Inside Out 2 releases Summer 2024. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/YlLKCXYPJf — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

After the success of Inside Out, Disney announced its sequel. Amy Poehler will be back for the second instalment. The movie will release in the Summer of 2024. It is directed by Kelsey Mann, produced by Mark Nielsen, and written by Meg LeFauve.

Strange World

Get lost in this very STRANGE new look at Disney’s #StrangeWorld and see the movie in theaters November 23, 2022. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/H9n8yaUj1i — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Disney released the first look of Strange World. The movie will hit the theatres on November 23, 2022.

Iwaju

Journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria with this FIRST LOOK of Disney Animation and Kugali’s Iwájú!



The all-new Original series streams on @DisneyPlus in 2023. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Y5rpL4i7mR — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Iwaju is the journey into a futuristic version of Lagos, Nigeria. Disney revealed the first look of the series, which will stream in 2023.

Wish

Starring Ariana DeBose as Asha, directed by Chris Buck & Fawn Veerasunthorn, produced by Peter Del Vecho & Juan Pablo Reyes, and featuring all-new songs by Julia Michaels, Disney’s Wish releases in November 2023. (2/2) #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/Jvzhu7tPHJ — Disney (@Disney) September 10, 2022

Directed by Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, Wish stars Ariana DeBose as Asha. The movie will release in November 2023.