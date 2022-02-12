New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez and 365 Days starrer Michele Morrone's music video 'Mud Mud ke' was released today (February 12). A few days back, the actress took to her social media handle and shared the news that she will soon be collaborating with Michele Morrone for her upcoming music video 'Mud Mud ke'. The video shows unbeatable chemistry between both the actors. The song was released ahead of valentine's day.

In the video, Jacqueline Fernandez can be seen shimmery clothes in a nightclub, some forced romance with Michele. The actress shows impressive dance moves which are choreographed by Shakti Mohan. The video shows Jacqueline running away with 365 Days hunk in a luxury sports car and taking him to a hideout before handing him over to the police.

Take a look at the video here:

The song has been sung by Tony and Neha Kakkar and Tony Kakkar and he even featured in the video. Apart from that, Tony has also composed and penned the song. While many fans dropped heart emojis, some also criticised the lyrics.

While one wrote, “Kya ajeeb lyrics h (What are these weird lyrics)," another commented “Rip lyrics and Music.”

"Music is a huge part of our nation's identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. Mud Mud Ke gave me that chance and I'm grateful for it. I'm confident that this is a hit coming your way," Neha Kakkar was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

Michele made his breakthrough with Netflix's original movie 365 Days, which turned out to be a huge hit. The OTT platform has already said that the sequel of the film has already been planned.

“I’m excited about foraying into the music space in India. It is heartwarming to be welcomed with so much love. I love challenges and Mud Mud Ke posed a challenge that excited me. I thank the people of this country for waiting for my Indian debut,” Michele was quoted as saying by Variety.

This is Michele's first debut project in India. While talking about Jacqueline's work front, the actress recently wrapped up the shooting of Ram Setu with Akshay Kumar and will also be seen in John Abraham's Attack.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen