MTV VMAs 2022: Check When, Where To Watch And Other Details About Music's Big Night

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are almost here! The red carpets are rolled out and the stage is set for one of the most popular musical nights. The annual VMAs will see performances from some of the biggest performances by biggest celebs including Lizzo, BLACKPINK, Harlow and Måneskin. This year, the ceremony will take place in New Jersey with all the glam and glitz.

The highly-anticipated VMAs 2022 will be hosted by Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow and LL Cool J. This year, Kendrick Lamar, Harlow and Lil Nas X are leading the nominations with seven nods each. Harry Styles and Doja Cat follow in with six nominations each while, Billie Eilish, Drake, Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd close in with five nods.

This year's first-time nominees include Baby Keem, Kacey Musgraves, Gayle, Måneskin, Anitta, Becky G, Dove Cameron, Karol G, ITZY, JID, Muni Long, Terms, Wet Leg and more.

Reportedly, Ashley Graham, Avril Lavigne, Bebe Rexha, Becky G, Billy Eichner, Cheech & Chong (Cheech Marin + Tommy Chong), Chlöe Bailey, Dixie D’Amelio, DJ Khaled, Cameron, Joel Madden, Latto, Lili Reinhart and Offset are among the many stars who will be presenting this year.

Here's everything you need to know about MTV VMAs 2022:

MTV VMAs 2022 Date and Time

The MTV Video Music Awards will take place on August 28, However, due to the time difference, the MTV VMAs will be held on August 29 in India. In India, VMAs 2022 will begin streaming at 5.30 am.

MTV VMAs 2022 Where to Watch in India:

The MTV VMAs 2022 is taking place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey and the show, in India will be aired on MTV and VH1.

Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj is set to receive the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at the 2022 VMAs, where she will also perform for the first time since 2018.