MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK Win Big; See Complete List Of Winners

Mon, 29 Aug 2022 10:13 AM IST
MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are finally here. It's the time of the year when our favourite artists come together for the star-studded event. From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj to BLACKPINK, this year's MTV VMAs 2022 was indeed an epic event. Taylor Swift won the MTV VMAs for the third time and BLACKPINK's Lisa created history by becoming the first K-pop artist to win VMA. Meanwhile, Harry Styles also won big at the award show. Take a look at the complete list of winners.
Artist of the year
WINNER: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Video of the year
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Song of the year
WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Best new artist
WINNER: Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records
Push performance of the year
WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
Best Collaboration
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Best pop
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Best hip-hop
WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records
Best rock
WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records
Best alternative
WINNER: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records
Best Latin
WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records
Best R&B
WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records
Best K-pop
WINNER: LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Video for good
WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records
Best metaverse performance
WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Best long-form video
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Best Cinematography
WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records
Best Direction
WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records
Best art direction
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Best visual effects
WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records
Best choreography
WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Best Editing
WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records
Group of the year
WINNER: BTS
Song of the summer
WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”
Album of the year
WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House
BLACKPINK's Jisso, Lisa, Rose and Jennie also performed at the award show to their new song 'Pink Venom'. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. One of the highlights of the award show was Johnny Depp's cameo. The actor was seen wearing the silver astronaut suit.