MTV VMAs 2022: Taylor Swift, BLACKPINK Win Big; See Complete List Of Winners

MTV Video Music Awards 2022 are finally here. It's the time of the year when our favourite artists come together for the star-studded event. From Taylor Swift to Nicki Minaj to BLACKPINK, this year's MTV VMAs 2022 was indeed an epic event. Taylor Swift won the MTV VMAs for the third time and BLACKPINK's Lisa created history by becoming the first K-pop artist to win VMA. Meanwhile, Harry Styles also won big at the award show. Take a look at the complete list of winners.

Artist of the year

WINNER: Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Video of the year

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Song of the year

WINNER: Billie Eilish – “Happier Than Ever” – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Best new artist

WINNER: Dove Cameron – Disruptor Records / Columbia Records

Push performance of the year

WINNER: December 2021: SEVENTEEN – “Rock With You” – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

Best Collaboration

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Best pop

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Best hip-hop

WINNER: Nicki Minaj ft. Lil Baby – “Do We Have A Problem?” – Young Money / Cash Money / Republic Records

Best rock

WINNER: Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Black Summer” – Warner Records

Best alternative

WINNER: Måneskin – “I WANNA BE YOUR SLAVE” – Arista Records

Best Latin

WINNER: Anitta – “Envolver” – Warner Records

Best R&B

WINNER: The Weeknd – “Out of Time” – XO / Republic Records

Best K-pop

WINNER: LISA – “LALISA” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Video for good

WINNER: Lizzo – “About Damn Time” – Atlantic Records

Best metaverse performance

WINNER: BLACKPINK The Virtual | PUBG – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Best long-form video

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best Cinematography

WINNER: Harry Styles – “As It Was” – Columbia Records

Best Direction

WINNER: Taylor Swift – “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)” – Republic Records

Best art direction

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Best visual effects

WINNER: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – “INDUSTRY BABY” – Columbia Records

Best choreography

WINNER: Doja Cat – “Woman” – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Best Editing

WINNER: ROSALÍA – “SAOKO” – Columbia Records

Group of the year

WINNER: BTS

Song of the summer

WINNER: Jack Harlow – “First Class”

Album of the year

WINNER: Harry Styles – Harry’s House

BLACKPINK's Jisso, Lisa, Rose and Jennie also performed at the award show to their new song 'Pink Venom'. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj was awarded the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. One of the highlights of the award show was Johnny Depp's cameo. The actor was seen wearing the silver astronaut suit.