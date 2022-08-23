MTV Splitsvilla X4: Arjun Bijlani Joins Sunny Leone To Host Dating Reality Show

After popular host Ranvijay Singha had a fallout with channel MTV, he dropped from hosting the last season of Roadies and as expected, Ranvijay will also not return to host MTV Splitsvilla. Amidst his absences, MTV has named a new host of the show and it is none other than one of the most loved TV personalities Arjun Bijlani. Now, Arjun and Sunne Leone will be hosting the season 14th of MTV India’s super-popular dating reality television show.

On Monday, the channel released a teaser and revealed that Arjun has officially replaced Ranvijay as Splitsvilla 14 host. “You call it fate, we call it Bijlee! Aa rahe hai #SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun apni nok-jhok se aap sab ko entertain karne. So watch out for our forever lovely Sunny and our newest addition Arjun, as the hosts for #MTVSplitsvillaX4,” MTV India’s Twitter handle captioned the video.

You call it fate, we call it Bijlee! ⚡

Aa rahe hai #SplitsvillaKeSunnyArjun apni nok-jhok se aap sab ko entertain karne.



So watch out for our forever lovely Sunny and our newest addition Arjun, as the hosts for #MTVSplitsvillaX4, Co-powered by @WildStoneIndia 🔥 pic.twitter.com/O7H3no15dC — MTV India (@MTVIndia) August 22, 2022

Arjun Bijlani on his entry as Splitsvilla show host said, "I am thrilled to be a part of MTV Splitsvilla X4! The show has always been such a massive hit with the youth, and I’ve always loved its game-changing concept. As my fans know, I’m always up for new and fun stuff, so I’m super excited to take up this mantle. I’m definitely looking forward to taking the entertainment quotient a notch up with my lovely co-host, Sunny, for the new season. I’m sure fans are going to love it!”

Meanwhile, her co-host Sunny Leone praised Arjun and said, "I am looking forward to Arjun as my co-host, as we gear up for the new season. Given how fun and quirky he is, I am sure we’re going to have a blast. This is going to be an interesting and dynamic camaraderie for our audience to watch.”

Splitsvilla season 14 will see new contestants, a new theme and a new host, altogether, this year's season will be entirely different. Meanwhile, the previous seasons have featured stars like Aly Goni, Paras Chhabra, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, and Priyank Sharma, Varun Sood and others.