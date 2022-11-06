MTV Hustle 2.0: MC Square Wins Trophy, Here's List Of Runners Up

MTV'S rap show Hustle 2.0 finally came to an end and after a really hard competition between the five talented finalists, Abhishek Baisla, famous by his stage name MC Square bagged the winner's title on Sunday.

Apart from the trophy, the boys hailing from Faridabad, also got a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.

Meanwhile, Tanishq Singh from Delhi became the first runner up followed by Mumbai's Nihar Hodawadekar.

After he was declared the winner, MC Square got emotional and said, "It was my childhood dream of becoming a star and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one."

"The love and support from Badshah Sir and my co-contestants kept motivating me -- it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life," he added.

Meanwhile, Badshah also talked about Square's journey in the show and said, "Our talented contestants have amazed me week-on-week with their storytelling and skills. Abhishek has undoubtedly proven to be the next rap voice that the Indian hip-hop community was looking for and I couldn't be happier for him."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV Hustle (@mtvhustle)

MC Square has not only won the hearts of his fans but he's really loved by several celebs too including cricketer Virat Kohli, who sent him a message earlier on his Instagram handle and hailed his talent.

While speaking about the same in an interview with the Hindustan Times, Square said, "I was quite surprised when I got to know that I had received a DM from ‘the Virat Kohli’. I have been following his journey from a long time and hold him in very high regards. I was quite surprised when I got to know that he has followed me on Instagram. My friends and family are the ones who told me about it. This was the moment that I realised that I have achieved something big."

The list of the top 5 contestants included Abhishek Baisla (MC Square), Tanishq Singh (Paradox), Akshay Poojary (Gravity), Shubham Pal (Spectra), and Nihar Hodawadekar (Nazz).