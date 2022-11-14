MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Bags 4 Awards, BTS Wins 'Biggest Fans' For Fifth Time

Mon, 14 Nov 2022 11:16 AM IST
THE much-awaited MTV EMAs 2022 took place on Sunday night and it was indeed a star-studded event. From Taylor Swift to Rita Ora, the award show was attended by big names. This year, Taylor Swift won the most award for her single and short film 'All Too Well (10-minute version)', starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.
Korean pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN were not behind at all and won big at EMAs. BTS won the Biggest fans award for the fifth time. The other nominated artists in this category were Blackpink, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.
Check the complete list of the winner here:
Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl
Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Best Artist: Taylor Swift
Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)
Best Live: Harry Styles
Best Pop: Taylor Swift
Best New: SEVENTEEN
Best K-Pop: Lisa
Best Latin: Anitta
Best Electronic: David Guetta
Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj
Best Rock: Muse
Best Alternative: Gorillaz
Best R&B: Chlӧe
Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)
Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)
Biggest Fans: BTS
Best Push: SEVENTEEN
Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile
Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora
Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina
BLACKPINK's Lisa has become the first solo artist to win the Best K-pop Award at MTV EMAs. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won four awards-- Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).
SEVENTEEN won the Best New award this year. The other nominated contestants were Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Stephen Sanchez and Tems.
Last year, BTS won four awards including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans.
Talking about Taylor SWift, she recently released her album 'Midnight', which has been getting a good response from the audience. BTS did not attend the award show as they are busy with their solo projects. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on their 'Born Pink' world tour concert.