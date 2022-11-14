MTV EMAs 2022: Taylor Swift Bags 4 Awards, BTS Wins 'Biggest Fans' For Fifth Time

THE much-awaited MTV EMAs 2022 took place on Sunday night and it was indeed a star-studded event. From Taylor Swift to Rita Ora, the award show was attended by big names. This year, Taylor Swift won the most award for her single and short film 'All Too Well (10-minute version)', starring Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien.

Korean pop groups BTS, BLACKPINK and SEVENTEEN were not behind at all and won big at EMAs. BTS won the Biggest fans award for the fifth time. The other nominated artists in this category were Blackpink, Harry Styles, Lady Gaga, Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MTV EMA (@mtvema)

Check the complete list of the winner here:

Best Song: Nicki Minaj – Super Freaky Girl

Best Video: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Best Artist: Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration: David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – I’m Good (Blue)

Best Live: Harry Styles

Best Pop: Taylor Swift

Best New: SEVENTEEN

Best K-Pop: Lisa

Best Latin: Anitta

Best Electronic: David Guetta

Best Hip Hop: Nicki Minaj

Best Rock: Muse

Best Alternative: Gorillaz

Best R&B: Chlӧe

Best Longform: Taylor Swift – All Too Well (10-Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)

Video For Good: Sam Smith – Unholy (ft. Kim Petras)

Biggest Fans: BTS

Best Push: SEVENTEEN

Best Metaverse Performance: BLACKPINK The Virtual PUBG Mobile

Best Look ‘Personal Style’: Rita Ora

Generation Change: Lina Deshvar, Anna Kutova and Anfisa Yakovina

BLACKPINK's Lisa has become the first solo artist to win the Best K-pop Award at MTV EMAs. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift won four awards-- Best Artist, Best Video, Best Pop and Best Longform video for All Too Well (Taylor’s Version).

SEVENTEEN won the Best New award this year. The other nominated contestants were Baby Keem, Dove Cameron, Gayle, Stephen Sanchez and Tems.

Last year, BTS won four awards including Best Pop, Best K-pop, Best Group, and Biggest Fans.

Talking about Taylor SWift, she recently released her album 'Midnight', which has been getting a good response from the audience. BTS did not attend the award show as they are busy with their solo projects. Meanwhile, BLACKPINK is currently on their 'Born Pink' world tour concert.