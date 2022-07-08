Ms Marvel Episode 5 Review: Fawad Khan’s Impressive Act Undone By Unconvincing End

Ms Marvel has been doing a great job in representing south Asian culture in their episodes till now. From showcasing the India-Pakistan partition to the epic wedding with Bollywood dance numbers, the audience saw many south Asian references throughout the series. The last episode left the audience on a cliffhanger when Kamala travels back to the time of the India-Pakistan partition. Episode 5 reveals some more mysteries about Kamala's superpowers and also showcases the pre-independence time period from 1942 to 1947.

The episode starts with the classic 1949 song 'Tu Mera Chand' and some real footage of India and Pakistan's independence. Then we see the story of Aisha (Kamala's great-grandmother played by Mehwish Hayat) and Hasan (Kamala's great-grandfather played by Fawad Khan) in the pre-independence era. Aisha gives that mysterious bangle to her daughter Sana (Kamala's grandmother) and tries to leave India when Najma threatens her. Everything comes back to the full circle when Kamala meets Aisha in the past and saves Sana. In the end, Kamala's mother also finds out about her superpower and Kamran also gets his superpowers.

This episode does not hold back from showcasing the traumatic and horrifying events that happened during the partition, but it is certainly toned down. Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat are the highlights of this episode. They put forth powerful performances which add much-required depth to the story. Meanwhile, in the second half of the episode, the performances of the star cast do not feel convincing enough and feel rushed.

The first half of the episode only shows Aisha and Hasan's story, which will make you smile and emotional at the same time. The second half feels rushed and will leave you confused even more. The rushed ending feels like the case of 45 minutes episode time limit in all the Marvel series. There are still many unanswered things in Ms Marvel, and there is no one episode left.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Fawad Khan, Mehwish Hayat, Zenobia Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Adaku Ononogbo, Samina Ahmad

Rating: 3/5

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar