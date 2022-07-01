Ms Marvel Episode 4 Review: A Journey To Karachi With Farhan Akhtar's Stellar Cameo

Ms Marvel has introduced us to the first South Asian superhero Kamala Khan in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So far, we saw how Kamala is getting used to her newfound powers and their origins. The last episode left the audience on a cliffhanger when Kamala and her grandmother saw a glimpse of a Karachi train, which take a back to the India and Pakistan partition. As we are halfway through the show, we get closer to Kamala's origin in Pakistan and also see the much-awaited cameo of Farhan Akhtar.

The episode starts with Kamala going to Pakistan to visit her grandmother and find out about the train. Kamala meets her grandmother, who tells her about 'the Djins' and her mother Aisha. As she tries to find the train, she meets Red Daggers, 'Kareem (played by Aramis Knight) and Waleed (played by Farhan Akhtar)'. Red Daggers help Kamala to get better with her superpowers and explain her real intentions of Djins or Clandestine. The episode leaves you with an epic cliffhanger as Kamala Khan ends up in the India-Pakistan partition era.

Iman Vellani continues to put forth excellent performance. We are introduced to new characters in the episode who are a good addition to the storyline. Farhan Akhtar as Waleed is very convincing in his short role, but his storyline ended abruptly and it could have been extended more. Aramis Knight as Kareem adds much more depth to Ms Marvel's plot.

This episode started a little slow, but it grabs its pace in the second half. The action and chase sequences were executed perfectly and are quite entertaining to watch. Karachi is also portrayed beautifully and realistically with rickshaws, trucks, traditional clothes and colours on the wall. The cliffhanger, in the end, will make you excited for the next episode. The emotional moments between Kamala's mother and her grandmother are highlighted beautifully.

The only drawback of this episode was its slow pace at the start and not giving complete justice to Farhan Akhtar's character. Moreover, episode 4 is generally one of the most important episodes of any Marvel show, but Ms Marvel's Episode 4 still does not reveal much. There are only two episodes left and so much to explore.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Zenobia Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Rish Shah, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Adaku Ononogbo, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat

Rating: 3.5/5

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar