Ms Marvel Episode 4: Farhan Akhtar Introduced As Waleed; Fawad Khan Joins MCU

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar grabbed the limelight after a long time as he makes an appearance in the teaser of Ms Marvel's episode 4. It is also a piece of good news for the fans of Fawad Khan as both the actors are making their debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Three episodes of the series have already gone on air and the fourth episode was released on Wednesday on Disney Plus.

The actor also shared the teaser from his Twitter handle. "It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed! Catch me in the latest episode of Ms Marvel on DisneyPlus. Marvel Studios' four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English", the actor wrote.

It's my pleasure to introduce you to Waleed!

Catch me in the latest episode of Ms. Marvel on @DisneyPlusHS.



Marvel Studios' #MsMarvel four episodes, now streaming in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and English. pic.twitter.com/Tpi8w1vVwu — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) June 29, 2022

The post was welcomed by fans on Twitter, celebrating the appearance of Bollywood actors in the Hollywood series. "FARHAN AKHTAR IN MARVEL I love that the line is thinning between Hollywood and Bollywood and I'm in for it. Can't wait for a Tamil superhero", a user wrote. Another user asked Farhan to make Don 3, saying his appearance has the country proud, "Making India proud, ab Don3 Bhi Bana lo", the user wrote.

FARHAN AKHTAR IN MARVEL I love that the line is thinning between Hollywood and Bollywood and I'm in for it. Can't wait for a Tamil superhero 👏🏽❤️❤️ https://t.co/ulckD2gxj3 — filmconnoisseur (@indianajonessu) June 29, 2022

Farhan is among the many South Asian actors to make an appearance in Marvel Cinematic Universe(MCU) show. The show also features Pakistani actor Fawad Khan and stars Mohan Kapur in a recurring role. Additionally, it has also featured music by Indian and Pakistani talent.

Apart from the Hotstar series, the actor has an interesting list of movies to be released in 2022 and 2023. He will be next seen in the movie Phone Bhoot which also features Katrina Kaif, Ishaan Khatter, and Sidhant Chaturvedi. The actor is also expected to be seen in Yudhra and Fukrey 3 which will be released in 2022 including Kho Gaye Hum Kahan and Jee Le Zara set to be released in the year 2023.