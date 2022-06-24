Ms Marvel Episode 3 Review: Kamala's Power Origins Revealed With A Bollywood Twist

Ms Marvel is the new addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and revolves around a 16-year-old teenager Kamala Khan from New Jersey with superpowers. The previous episodes showed Kamala discovering her superpowers and getting used to her newfound force. We also saw some glimpse of Kamala's ancestry and the origin of her powers. In episode 3, some mystery about her powers unveil with a sneak peek into the pre-Independence era and we are introduced to the villains as well.

As the episode begins, we see Aisha (Kamala's great-grandmother), Najma (Kamran's mother) and others in 1942 and they find the same bangle from which Kamala got her superpowers. Later, we find out that they are 'Djins', who are from a different dimension and ask Kamala to help them go back to their home. But Djins show their true motive and evil side as they attack Kamala during her brother's wedding. This episode shows some fun moments with the epic wedding and Bollywood dances. Apart from the Bollywood dance and superhero fights, the episode excels in the emotional moments and has some beautiful family conversations.

Iman Vellani continues to shine with her amazing performance in this episode as well. She brings out the fun and quirky but also the scared and confused side of Kamala really well. We got to see more of Rish Shah as Kamran, who puts forth a convincing performance. Nimra Bucha as Najma is a good addition to the show and shows her grey and villainous side. Mohan Kapoor as Yusuf Khan excels with his dialogue delivery and shines in some emotional moments.

In this episode, there were some amazing Bollywood dance sequences as the star cast was seen dancing to 'Dil Bole Hadipa' and 'Ye Mera Dil'. AR Rahman's song 'Tere Bina', Ritviz's 'Thandi Hawa', The Sky Is Pink's 'Aisha' and Hum Aapke Hai Kaun's song 'Joote Le Lo' were also there in the episode.

Episode 3 is more focused on the origin of Kamala's bangle and the mystery about the Djins. The special effects are brilliant during the fight sequences and the wedding sequence and Bollywood dance are epic. But both episodes 2 and 3 were not able to match the direction of episode 1. The episode will keep you both entertain and engage with dance numbers and mysteries.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Rish Shah, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and Azhar Usman.

Director: Meera Menon

Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 3.5/5

(Note: The above review was done by Simran Srivastav, Sub-Editor, Jagran English)