New Delhi | Simran Srivastav: After impressing the audience with a fresh take on Marvel Cinematic Universe, Ms Marvel is back with Episode 2. In the previous episode, our protagonist Kamala Khan aka Ms Marvel discovers her superpowers. Episode 2 shows her getting used to her newfound powers and trying to find out their origin. The audience will also get introduced to some new characters and will get to the depth of Kamala's ancestry. Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and the India-Pakistan partition also get mentioned in this episode.

As the episode begins, we are introduced to a new character Kamran, who is Kamala's schoolmate and her crush and the two develop a bond over their love for Shah Rukh Khan and Bollywood. In the meantime, Kamala tries to test her powers and tries to figure out what she can do with them. We are also introduced to Kamala's other best friend Nakia and see an adorable bond between the two.

The audience hears the story of how Muneeba's family (Kamala's mother) had to suffer because of the India-Pakistan partition. Later, Kamala gets to show off her powers when she saves the life of a young kid and also sees a glimpse of her great-grandmother.

Iman Vellani brings Kamala Khan to life and beautifully portrays her excitement and fear throughout the episode. Mohan Kapur and Saagar Shaikh are unbelievable as cool dads and fun brothers respectively. But Zenobia Shroff as Kamala's mother shines even more as the audiences get to know the heart-wrenching story of partition.

Yasmeen Fletcher as Nakia puts off a good performance as a strong young woman and does not shy away from putting forward her views. Rish Shah as Kamran brings his charm on-screen and is more than just Kamala's crush. The audience might see his ulterior motives in the next episode as the actor also shows his mysterious side.

A lot of South Asian pop-cultural references are present in the episode. From Shah Rukh Khan to DDLJ to Baazigar, this episode will be a delight for all Bollywood fans. Ritviz's song 'Sage', Tesher's 'Jalebi Baby' and Raja Kumari's song also get a mention in the episode.

This episode is more grounded compared to the animation, doodles and graphics used in episode 1 and the direction is also less stylised as compared to the previous episode. But you will see graphics and special effects used in a very subtle and good way. But the story and mysterious element will keep you hooked as you explore the origin of Kamala's super-power.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, Yasmeen Fletcher, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Farhan Akhtar, Fawad Khan and Azhar Usman.

Director: Meera Menon

Streaming On: Disney+Hotstar

Rating: 3.5/5

Posted By: Simran Srivastav