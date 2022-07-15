Ms Marvel Ep 6 Review: Kamala's Story 'Excellently' Ends With Interesting Twists And Turns

Ms Marvel's season finale is finally here. The show introduced the audience to the first ever South Asian superhero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We also saw many south Asian pop-cultural references and a glimpse of the India-Pakistan partition. The season finale did not disappoint at all and also made some shocking revelation which has opened the gates for future Marvel films.

The episode starts with Kamran and Bruno escaping from the damage control department. Moreover, Kamala's family finds out about her superpowers and completely supports her. Later, Kamala, Nakia, Bruno, Aamir and Zoe reunite and try to help Kamran to escape as the damage control department try to arrest him. We also get to see the epic powers of Kamala and Kamran.

The episode has some great special effects when Kamala and Kamran show their powers, and it looks visually stunning. Moreover, all the action sequences are shot in a very stylised manner which is very similar to the first episode. Apart from the great action and CGI, the finale has heartwarming moments between the characters, which is one of the highlights of the show.

Everything comes back to the full circle when Kamala's mother gives her a superhero suit and her father gives her the name 'Ms Marvel'. Every character puts forth an amazing performance in the finale, but Rish Shah as Kamran and Iman Vellani as Kamala stole the show. The finale will keep you hooked on your screen and will give a satisfying ending.

The episode end has revealed something big that may change the storyline for the future Marvel franchise. Moreover, the end credit scene from the finale might confuse the audience even more. It was already revealed that Ms Marvel will be part of 'The Marvels', which will release in 2023. But the twist in the end credit scene may continue in The Marvels.

Cast: Iman Vellani, Rish Shah, Zenobia Shroff, Farhan Akhtar, Aramis Knight, Matt Lintz, Yasmeen Fletcher, Mohan Kapur, Saagar Shaikh, Laurel Marsden, Azhar Usman, Arian Moayed, Alysia Reiner, Laith Nakli, Nimra Bucha, Travina Springer, Adaku Ononogbo, Samina Ahmad, Fawad Khan and Mehwish Hayat

Rating: 4/5

Streaming on: Disney+Hotstar