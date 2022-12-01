Ms Marvel Actor Mohan Kapur Accused Of Se*ually Abusing Minor, Victim Claims The Actor Sent Pictures Of His Private Parts

Bollywood actor Mohan Kapoor, who recently featured in the American superhero series ‘Ms Marvel’ has been accused of se*ual abuse by a girl on social media. Taking to her Twitter account, the victim narrated the horrifying incident in a series of tweets.

Sharing a Twitter thread, the victim wrote, “When I was 14 years old, I was a fan of this serial actress & we became friends. Her partner at that time @mohankapur also became friends with me. I respected the both of them almost like 2nd parents, & told them about my stressful life. But @mohankapur took advantage of me.”

The victim further wrote, “We constantly talked until I notice he started flirting with me. Then when I was 15 years old @mohankapur sent his d**k pics to me. He was apologizing nonstop & was depressed…. I forgave him.”

“But after that he continued to harass me…. Said things like how he was in love with me, wanted to marry me, wanting me to grow up to be with him, and can’t wait for me to get older so I can sleep with him. Now I know that @mohankapur was grooming me,” the victim wrote in the Twitter thread.

The victim also opened up on how Mohan Kapoor’s then-partner knew about the kind of man he was. “His partner (now ex) knew the type of man he was…. She was aware that he was talking to me,” the victim wrote. “When I met her in person, I told her everything that was happening. A year later I stopped talking to her after she started gaslighting me. I was so depressed about this situation….” the Twitter thread read.

“She told me how 'I threw my baggage on her'…. I really truly felt that this woman didn’t care at all for what @mohankapur was doing to me… I was so confused & depressed…. I’m not sure if it’s Stockholm syndrome or what but I kept on thinking that all of this was my fault… and kept on wanting to be his friend again. I kept on thinking that he really truly cared about me… but he didn’t,” the tweet read.

The victim added, “My depression got worst & I was planning to take my own life…. I kept on calling @mohankapur… he ignore my calls… and at times told me to get over it. Then completely twist the whole story to make me look like the bad person… he kept on saying that he can’t trust me…”

“The last time I talked to @mohankapur was 2020 and I was crying… I said I really can’t take any of this anymore…. Hoping that he would apologize & understand the trauma he had cause. Instead he told me that he can’t trust me and the only way he can trust me again is if….” the tweet thread read.

“I hop on video chat and send nudes to him in order to be friends with him again. #metoo @IndiaMeToo #MeToo” the Twitter thread concluded.

The ‘MeToo’ movement garnered momentum in India when several actresses came out in the open to narrate their incidents. Various Bollywood personalities including Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Alok Nath amongst others were accused by actresses of harrasing them.