MS Dhoni’s Debut Tamil Production To Star Harish Kalyan And Ivana: Reports

Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wife Sakshi are all set to foray into the world of cinema production with their first Tamil film. According to reports, the cast of the upcoming Tamil movie has been locked and will be announced on January 27.

MS Dhoni’s debut Tamil production film will be directed by Ramesh Thamilmani. The director revealed in a press statement that he is excited to be on board for the project and said, “From the moment I read the concept written by Sakshi, I knew it was special. The concept was fresh and had all the potential to be a fun family entertainer.”

Ramesh Thamilmani has previously authored ‘Atharva- The Origin’, a graphic novel featuring MS Dhoni as a superhero, which was well-recieved by his fans and on social media.

According to a report in India Today, the cast of the film has also been finalized. Reportedly, Tamil stars Harish Kalyan and Ivana will be starring in the lead roles in the film.

The film has been conceptualized by Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi. Dhoni Entertainment Business Head Vikas Hasijam in a press statement revealed that their production house will be making movies in all languages.

"Post Pandemic, the business of mainstream films in India has become a singular entity. The boundaries are blurred and there is no regional cinema vs Hindi cinema debate anymore. As more Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada films are equally celebrated in the North, Dhoni Entertainment does not want to limit itself as a single-language production house,” the statement added.

The statement further added, "Our priority is to reach our Indian audiences in every nook and corner of our country, through meaningful stories. Though our first film will be originally made in Tamil, it will be released in multiple languages."

Previously, Dhoni Entertainment has also produced 'Women’s Day Out', a short film on spreading cancer awareness.