New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Wednesday unveiled the first look of him as Atharva from his upcoming graphic novel titled 'Atharva: The Origin'.

Taking to his Facebook handle, Dhoni shared the first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series. The Cricketer while sharing the first look termed it as new-age graphic novel.

"Happy to announce my new Avatar.....Atharva....," he captioned the post.

Check the Look here:

The preview features Dhoni in an animated avatar on a battlefield. The former cricketer's character could be seen fighting against an army of demons.

Touted to be a "new age graphic novel", 'Atharva: The Origin' is an adaptation of debutant author Ramesh Thamilmani's unpublished book of the same name.

The upcoming series is backed by Dhoni Entertainment, the media company that was founded by Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Singh Dhoni in 2019.

Earlier, when MS announced his character Atharva, he had said that" "Happy to launch the first look on the new-age graphic novel Atharva."

As per Indian Express reports, the mythological sci-fi novel is all about an Aghori who is being held captive in a facility. The Aghori reportedly holds several secrets that could alter the lives of people everywhere. Fans now await more information from Dhoni about the launch of the graphic novel.

Meanwhile, MS had retired from international cricket in 2019 and now expanding his horizon of experience in other fields.

