Mrunal Thakur Wishes Happy Birthday To Her 'Truly Special' Sita Ramam Producer, Read

Mrunal Thakur on Thursday took to her social media account to share a special post, marking the birthday of her ‘Sita Ramam’ producer, Aswani Dutt. In a long heartfelt note, Mrunal wrote about how everyday was a learning experience for her on set.

Taking to her Instagram, Mrunal posted three pictures from the sets of ‘Sita Ramam’. Along with the images, the ‘Jersey’ star wrote, “Happy Birthday Legend. I’d like to begin by thanking you for taking care of me through the shoot and even now. Everyday was a learning experience with you. The beautiful process of film making, the various stories from your production days and your journey, your stories are not just inspiring but they really teach us how hard work pays off.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

“The best part about Sita Ramam, apart from playing Sita was meeting you on shoot and just listening to your stories of wonders. Waiting for the day I get a chance to work with you again, thank you for making me family. You’re truly very special Dutt sir,” wrote Mrunal in the caption of her post.

Aswani Dutt is touted as one of the biggest film producers in Telugu Cinema. He is the owner of the famous production house, Vyjayanthi Movies. He recently produced the period love drama film, ‘Sita Ramam’, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film marked Mrunal’s debut into the world of Telugu cinema. Talking about the same in an interview, Mrunal had said, “I was mesmerised within minutes of hearing the narration and could not have let this opportunity go. I can’t wait for audiences to watch the film and give it the same love that I’ve felt since it was released.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The Telugu blockbuster, ‘Sita Ramam’ is now streaming globally on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Mrunal will next be seen in ‘Pippa’, also starring Ishaan Khatter, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan. The film is expected to release in theaters on December 2.