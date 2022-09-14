Mrunal Thakur Looks Like A Ray Of Sunshine In Her Latest Instagram Post, See Pics

Trust Mrunal Thakur to look stunning in every outfit she wears. Recently, the ‘Sita Ramam’ star attended one of her friends’ wedding festivities overseas and took to her social media account to share pictures of her looks from the events.

On Monday, Mrunal dropped a series of images on her Instagram account, where she can be seen looking like an absolute ray of sunshine. The ‘Jersey’ star also added a couple of yellow heart emojis in the caption of her pictures.

As soon as Mrunal posted the pictures, fans showered the comments section with heaps of love for their ‘Sita’. One fan wrote, “Sita gaaruuuuuu.” Another wrote, “Sunshine.”

Mrunal Thakur’s latest release, ‘Sita Ramam’ worked wonders at the box-office. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the movie also starred Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Madanna, Sumanth and Bhumika Chawla. The Telugu blockbuster recently premiered on OTT giant Amazon Prime Video in Malayalam and Tamil language as well.

Mrunal shared a beautiful chemistry with co-star Dulquer in the film. On the occasion of his birthday, Mrunal had penned a long note wishing the ‘Kurup’ star. “My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal! I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart.”

“We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together! Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and i’d like to give you credit for it,” read the caption.

Mrunal further wrote, “Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur.”

Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will next be seen with Huma Qureshi in ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’. Helmed by Navjot Gulati, the film will be co-directed by Vipasha Arvind and has been written by Kanishka and Navjot Gulati