Mrunal Thakur In Yellow Ethnic Attire Is All About Elegance And Grace | See Pics

Mrunal Thakur is all set for the release of her upcoming romantic drama 'Sita Ramam'. She will make her Telugu cinema debut with this film. The actress is promoting the film all around the country and also acing the fashion game. She has shared her different looks for the promotion on social media as well. She recently wore a gorgeous yellow traditional attire and looked absolutely stunning in it.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Mrunal simply added a sunflower and heart emoticons in the caption.

Mrunal wore a yellow crop top with palazzo and paired it with a long yellow coat. She kept her make-up look natural and tied her hair in a bun.

Mrunal will now go to Andhra along with her co-star Dulquer Salmaan for the promotions of Sita Ramam. She looked stunning in a black jumpsuit and completed her look with black boots and a pair of sunglasses.

On Dulquer's birthday, Mrunal wrote a letter for him on Instagram and shared some lovely pictures with him. She wrote, "My dear Dulquer, There are many letters exchanged between Sita and Ram but today on your birthday, I would like to pen down my thoughts as Mrunal!".

"I’m not a great writer but I promise this is coming all the way from the bottom of my heart. We met in Kashmir for the first time and that’s when I knew you’d be my macha! Our bond is rare, it has seen its ups and downs but we stuck together!" she added.

She also thanked Dulquer for helping and supporting her. "Thank you for helping me with my dialogues on set, thank you for taking care of me and thank you for finding Sita. I have discovered myself on this journey and you play a major role in it, I am a better human today and I’d like to give you credit for it. Thank you thank you and thank you for being so kind and humble- you’re a rare one! Happy birthday fellow Leo! Love, Mrunal Thakur."

Sita Ramam also stars Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022.