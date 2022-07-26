Mrunal Thakur, Huma Qureshi To Collab For 'Pooja Meri Jaan', Announce Film With Teaser | Watch

Mrunal Thakur is announcing her new movies back to back. The actress will now star in 'Pooja Meri Jaan' and has announced the film in a very unique manner. She has already wrapped shooting for the film as well. Apart from Mrunal, the movie will also star Huma Qureshi, Vikram Singh Chauhan and Vijay Raaz. Take a look at the announcement teaser of Pooja Meri Jaan.

Sharing the teaser, Mrunal wrote, "ANNOUNCEMENT ALERT. It's a wrap on #PoojaMeriJaan! A film that is very important and extremely close to my heart, I hope you guys love it as much as we loved making it."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Meanwhile, Huma also shared the teaser on social media. She wrote, "Andddd Birthday week just got better ;-) #PoojaMeriJaan! It’s a film wrap !!! Been shooting for this one all this while … and have been super excited!! This one is a veryyyy important film & I am extremely proud to be associated with it. Can't wait for you to see it!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

The teaser shows an email addressed to Pooja Dogra. The email reads, "Dear Pooja If you will say yes, our love will become history. If you will say no, then I will become history." Then we hear a song in the voice of Vishal Mishra.

The movie is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Amar Kaushik. Meanwhile, Mrunal Thakur will essay the role of Pooja and Huma will essay the role of Sana. Whereas, Vikram will star as Aniket and Vijay Raaz as Jatin. Pooja Meri Jaan is directed by Navjot Gulati.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal will star in the romantic drama Sita Ramam, along with Dulquer Salmaan and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will hit the theatres on August 5, 2022. She was last seen in Jersey, along with Shahid Kapoor. Huma will star in Maharani Season 2, which will stream on SonyLiv.