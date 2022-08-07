Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance And Grace In White Ethnic Attire | See Pics

Mrunal Thakur impressed the audience with her portrayal of Sita in the romantic period drama 'Sita Ramam'. The actress left no stones unturned to promote her film and also has impressed her fans with her style statement. Recently, she wore a stunning white suit and her fans are just lovestruck by her pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Mrunal simply added butterfly emoticons in the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal wore a white Kurti along with a white sharara and dupatta. She completed her look with a heavy necklace and jhumkaas. She kept her hair in a bun and kept her makeup look natural.

Earlier, she wore gorgeous white traditional attire with beautiful embroidery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Recently, she wore a beautiful mustard-coloured suit. She kept her makeup look natural and kept her hair open as well.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

She won everyone's heart in a gorgeous yellow traditional attire. Mrunal wore a yellow crop top with palazzo and paired it with a long yellow coat. She kept her make-up look natural and tied her hair in a bun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

On Mrunal's birthday, her co-star Dulquer Salmaan penned a heartfelt letter to wish her and praised her as well. He wrote, "Priyamaina Sita Mahalakshmi Gariki, When I first heard the script of Sita Ramam neither did the film have a cast locked nor did it have a title. I knew Sita Mahalakshmi was one of the most special characters I’ve read and she had a face you imagined in a classic epic. You came on board the film and you gave her a face and life."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

He further added, "In our first meeting when you said “Macha are you ready” I knew we would have the best time making the film and be great friends. I watched through the toughest shoot days and challenging weather how you held onto your portrayal of Sita. What you’ve done as Sita is one for the ages and I think forever more to audiences you’ll be synonymous with the name Sita Mahalakshmi. Thank you for being Sita to Ram. Cannot wait for August 5th where the world will watch Sita Ramam and fall in love with Sita Mahalakshmi. Wishing you the Happiest Birthday Sita Garu ! The film will be your best birthday present."