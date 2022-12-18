Mrs World 2022: Sargam Koushal Brings Back Crown To India After 21 Years; Details Inside

India's Sargam Koushal brought back the prestigious crown of Mrs. World after 21 years. Koushal trumped contestants from 63 countries, thereby winning the prestigious crown. The newly-crowned Mrs. World headed to her Instagram handle and shared the exciting news with her fans as well as followers.

Sharing a picture of herself doing a namaste pose, Sargam wrote in the caption, "The long wait is over, it's after 21 years we have the CROWN back!" The picture saw her wearing a florescent pink-coloured body-hugging gown which she accessorized with beautiful crystal earrings. Take a look:

Meanwhile, Mrs. India Inc also shared the good news from their Instagram page. "Where there is unity there is always victory. All our super women celebrating the success of Sargam Koushal. We cannot be more proud to share with you guys the women's power of Mrs. India Inc," read the caption.

Mrs. Koushal reportedly has a masters degree in English literature, based on her Instagram posts. She mentioned that her spouse is a member of the Indian Navy and that she had previously worked as a teacher in Vizhag.