Mrs Universe 2022-2023: India's Alisshaa Ohri Transforms Herself Into 'Embodiment Of Shakti', Wins Mrs. Popular 2022

With all hopes high, Alisshaa Ohri moves forward with the uttermost courage and tenacity for winning the Mrs. Universe 2022 title. Representing India on an international platform, the influencer turned herself into a divine feminine force. She transformed herself into an 'embodiment of Shakti'.

Shakti is considered one of the most important goddesses in Hinduism. She is the Divine Mother who exemplifies the strength latent in every woman.

According to the details mentioned by Alisshaa Ohri on her Instagram handle, her costume has been conceptualized by Eggie Jasmin, a renowned designer from Indonesia. The huge ensemble is artistically hand embroidered with hyacinth Swarovski crystals, diamond rhinestones, crystal beads, and synthetic pearls which shout opulence. The LED LIGHT ROBOTIC TECHNOLOGY has been added to give a more modern and futuristic look.

Sharing the pictures, Alisshaa wrote in the caption, "Transforming into the embodiment of Shakti, the Indian goddess of power and energy." She further added, "Proud to represent this divine feminine force on an international platform. Representing India for Mrs. Universe 2022-2023 #AlisshaaForMrsUniverse I am grateful to represent this divine feminine force on such an international platform."

She also won the title of Mrs. Popular 2022 at the 45th Mrs. Universe 2022 after a stunning walk. Sharing the same, Alisshaa Ohri wrote, "Won the title of Mrs. Popular 2022 at the 45th Mrs. Universe 2022 #Grateful Aiming for Mrs. Universe now, wish me luck! Representing India for Mrs. Universe 2022-2023."

WHO IS ALISSHAA OHRI?

The Indian participant is an entrepreneur and a makeup artist. Alisshaa's journey has been very inspiring, and throughout the years, she has solidified her sense of self-worth and her identity as a successful, self-reliant woman. She won the title of Mrs. India Legacy for the years 2021–2022.