Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway Release Date Postponed: Rani Mukerji's Film To Hit Theatres On This Day

Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role. It is directed by Ashima Chibber.

By Simran Srivastav
Thu, 26 Jan 2023 05:35 PM IST
(Image Courtesy: Nikkhil Advani/Instagram)

Rani Mukerji will return to the big screen with her film 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'. On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, the makers have announced the movie's release date.

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway Release Date:

Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway will release on March 17, 2023. The movie was earlier supposed to hit the theatres on March 3, 2023, but got postponed.

Apart from the release date, the makers have also unveiled the movie's new look.

Announcing the release date, producer Nikhil Advani wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Saraswati Puja, here's an exclusive still from #MrsChatterjeeVsNorway, now releasing on 17th March 2023. Get ready to witness a woman's resolve to fight against all odds & take on a country to protect her children at all costs."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Nikkhil Advani (@nikkhiladvani)

Talking about the film, Rani said, "Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film."

"I had an amazing time shooting with my producers Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani, Zee Studios, and director Ashima Chibber and I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore," she further added.

'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Zee Studios and backed up by Madhu Bhojwani, Monish Advani, and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment. Helmed by Ashima Chibber, the film revolves around the true story that rocked children and human rights at an international level.

On the work front, Rani Mukerji was last seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, along with Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh. The movie did not work well at the box office. It is the sequel to the 2005 film 'Bunty and Babli' which was a huge success. Rani Mukerji reprised her role as Vimmi in the sequel.

