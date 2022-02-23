New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Newly-wed Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar officially shared the pictures from their wedding ceremony. The couple on Wednesday gave a glimpse of their Big-Day by sharing a bunch of pictures on social media. Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19 in an intimate ceremony at Khandala. The duo has been dating for the last four years and decided to promise forever to each other.

The couple has been extremely tight-lipped about their wedding, due to which the pictures of the newly-wed were much-awaited. Now, since the pictures have surfaced online, it is breaking the internet. Needless to say, the couple looks adorable together, and fans cannot stop gushing.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Farhan uploaded a set of pictures from the wedding ceremony. While Farhan wore a Black tux, Shibani was seen in a red and beige gown, and she accentuated her look with a veil. for the special day.

Sharing the post, Farhan wrote, "A few days ago, @shibanidandekar & I celebrated our union, and we are deeply grateful to all those who did respect our need for privacy on the day."

"The celebration, however, is incomplete without sharing some precious moments with you and seeking your blessings as we begin our journey across the skies of time, together. With love from us to you," he added.

Take a look at Farhan and Shibani's wedding pictures here:

About Farhan and Shibani's Wedding:

Farhan and Shibani's wedding took place on February 19 at Farhan's parents Javed Akhtar and Shabana Azmi's Khandala farmhouse. The couple tied the knot in a vows ceremony instead of opting for a traditional Marathi wedding ceremony or a nikah. Only, close friends and family members were invited to the ceremony including Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan, Samir Kochar, Monica Dogra, Ritesh Sidwani, and Rhea Chakraborty.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen