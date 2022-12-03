'Moving In With Malaika' Teaser: Kareena's Special Appearance, Malaika Arora's Breakdown Movement & More

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora is all set to enthrall her fans and followers with her upcoming reality show Moving In With Malaika. Now, on Saturday, the 49-year-old star dropped a teaser video of the same which saw her indulging in fun conversations with her industry friends, including Farah Khan Kunder and more. The video has a byte of actor Kareena Kapoor Khan who could be seen praising her best friend.

The teaser starts with glimpses of Malaika Arora in the pool, following which she is seen talking to her friend and producer, Farah Khan. The video then cuts to her friend Kareena saying, "She is witty, hot, and beautiful. I think she is a rockstar. Let's see if she lets her guard down."

Soon after this, Malaika is seen partying with her friends in the middle of which she stands on the table and says, "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when will every one of you move on?"

Sharing the video on her Instagram handle, the Aap Jaisa Koi fame wrote in the caption, "It’s time for me to let you all in, will I let my guard down? #HotstarSpecials #MovingInWithMalaika starts streaming Dec 5th Mon - Thu at 8 pm only on @disneyplushotstar." Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

As per the caption, the reality show will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from December 5, 2022.