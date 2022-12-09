  • News
'Moving In With Malaika' Moves Netizens To 'Meme Party' | See Hilarious Reactions To Actor's New Show

'Moving In With Malaika' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The reality show will give a glimpse into the personal and professional life of Bollywood celeb Malaika Arora.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 09 Dec 2022 06:02 PM IST
A snippet from 'Moving In With Malaika' | Image Courtesy: @Hazel/Twitter

Malaika Arora has made her OTT debut with her reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. The starlet will give a glimpse into her personal and professional life in the show. The first few episodes are already streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar in which Malaika has talked about her relationship with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan and very openly responded to the people trolling her.

Any new project can't escape from becoming meme material and 'Moving In With Malaika' is not behind at all. Netizens have given their own twists to this show by using the show's snippets for some jokes. Take a look.

In an episode of Moving In With Malaika, Malaika revealed that she was the one to propose to Arbaaz for marriage.

"I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'I want to get married. Are you ready?' Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place'" she said.

Malaika recently met with an incident in which she got injured seriously.

She revealed that Arbaaz selflessly supported her when she was going through a difficult period. She underwent surgery and when she came out of the operation theatre in a wheelchair, Arbaaz was the first person standing outside waiting for her.

Malaika also opened up about the trolling she faced after she began dating Arjun Kapoor. “When a man dates a woman 20, even 30 years younger, it is applauded. He is made to feel like the king of the world, he is here to rule, whereas we are cougars, opportunists, cradle-snatchers, mother-son,” she said.

She added, "This is there every single day and let me tell you, I have also got (to hear this) from my own near and dear ones. When your near and dear ones have a take and they say things that is what hurts the most.”

'Moving In With Malaika' is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. The new episodes will release from Monday to Thursday.

