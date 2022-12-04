Moving In With Malaika: Equation With Arbaaz Khan To Reaction On Trolls, 5 Things To Expect From Malaika Arora's Show

Malaika Arora is all set to make her OTT debut with the most anticipated reality show 'Moving In With Malaika'. The show will stream on Disney plus Hotstar from December 5. If you are excited to watch Malaika in an all-new avatar, here's what you can expect from 'Moving In With Malaika'.

Malaika's Equation With Arbaaz Khan:

In the teaser, Malaika says, "I have moved on, my ex has moved on, when will every one of you." Malaika Arora was earlier married to Arbaaz Khan and the two announced their separation in March 2016. They continued to share a good relationship after separation and continued to co-parent their son Arhaan. 'Moving In With Malaika' can show Malaika's equation with Arbaaz after their separation.

Malaika and Arjun Kapoor's Relationship:

Malaika is currently dating Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor and the couple has been very open about their relationship on social media. Moreover, they have been each other's biggest support system as well. The audience can expect Arjun Kapoor's appearance in the show as well.

Malaika's Equation with her film industry friends:

Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora are the famous BFFs in Bollywood and the two never fail to give major friendship goals to their fans. In the teaser, we saw Kareena Kapoor, Farah Khan, Sophie Chaudhary and Malaika's sister Amrita Arora. Fans can expect these starlets to interact with Malaika in the show.

Malaika Opening Up About Trolls And Struggles:

Malaika has been targeted by the trolls many times and has called out the sexist and ageist's comments of the trolls. In the teaser, the actress also says that she doesn't care whatever the world says.

Malaika Talking About Her Journey In The Industry:

While talking to Farah in the teaser, Malaika became emotional and says that every decision she has taken in her life had been worth it. For the unversed, Malaika has been in the film industry for more than two decades and has appeared in successful films like Dabbang, and Dil Se, among others. Moreover, she has been the judge of several hit reality tv shows.