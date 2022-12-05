'Moving In With Malaika' Episode 1: Malaika Arora Breaks Down While Talking About Ex-Husband, Says 'We Started Drifting Apart Post Dabangg'

The first episode of Malaika Arora's reality show Moving In With Malaika came out on Monday, in which the actress attempted to open up about her personal life with the assistance of her friends and allies from Bollywood.

On the show, she discussed at length her relationship with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Talking to choreographer Farah Khan about the time when she proposed to Arbaaz, the actress revealed that her primary motivation for doing so was because she wanted to move out of her house.

"I am the one who proposed to Arbaaz. Nobody knows. It was not Arbaaz who proposed to me. It was the other way around. I actually said, 'I want to get married. Are you ready?' Very sweetly he (Arbaaz) actually turned around and told me, 'You pick the day and the place'," she said.

Malaika also recounted an incident when she was going through a difficult period and how Arbaaz selflessly supported her. After meeting with an accident, she underwent a surgery and the moment she came out of the operation theatre on a wheelchair, the first person she saw standing outside was Arbaaz.

Calling him a fantastic person, she further said that Arbaaz is someone who will be by your side regardless of the circumstances.

Reflecting on their marriage, Malaika said, "I was very young. I also changed. I wanted different things in life. And I think actually today we are better people."

She added that prior to the release of Dabangg, everything was in order, but after that they became quarrelsome and began drifting away from each other. Even Farah agreed with the fact that they started drifting apart post Dabangg.

Malaika also praised Arbaaz for letting her be herself. However, she said their bond changed with the passage of time and they had become very "irritable, angry and negative people" by the time their relationship ended.

Nonetheless, she said that all her life decisions have been correct so far after which she broke down and hugged Farah.

Talking about her son Arhaan, Malaika revealed that he was highly encouraging when he agreed to help her promote her reality show Moving In With Malaika.

Congratulating her on the show, actress Kareena Kapoor Khan said, "We all know Malaika as a very guarded person. The fact that she is doing a reality show is super interesting. It will be amazing to see somebody as gorgeous as Malaika to kind of open up. As a friend, I think she’s rock solid, super-hot and the original supermodel."

She further wished Malaika, saying, "Malla let your guard down and go for it. Be absolutely full of guts because 'No Guts, No Glory'."

Moving In With Malaika, produced by Banijay Asia, is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.