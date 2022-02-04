New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: An intriguing sense of gratification dominates your mind space as Tigmanshu Dhulia-directed series begins to develop its premise with a set of brilliant commentaries by its secondary characters on Delhi the capital of politics, power and rot within the both that makes or breaks country’s polity. Adapted from Vikas Swarup’s book Six Suspects, ‘The Great Indian Murder’ is packed with hard-hitting dialogues, subtle sketching of a capital and its most powerful, and a talented star cast that appears to have followed the directorial efforts to the tee.

The series is well-researched. There is rarely a moment when that blurred line between reality and fiction – amplified by much abused creative liberties – seems to align with fiction more. On the sheer strength of his background research, director Tigmanshu Dhulia pulls off what many lose out to creative liberties.

Despite the conventional familiarity with the underbelly of crime and politics thriving on a lot worse than abuse of power by the elected individuals, there is a newness to the brand of entertainment that Dhulia brings with ‘The Great Indian Murder’, partly due to expressionist brilliance of Pratik Gandhi (who plays a CBI officer) and Richa Chaddha (from Delhi Police) and partly due to a well written screenplay directed with great precision.

Jatin Goswami’s antagonism as Vicky Rai in the series is breathtakingly brilliant and the efforts of actor for his character are flaunted almost every time he is in the centre of the frame. Other than Richa, Pratik and Jatin, Shashank Arora as a petty mobile thief in the series ends up leaving an imprint in your head. He is subtle and has been characterised well, and in a series with not many characters living without moral bankruptcy, Munna’s (Arora’s) moral compass encircles the best that Dhulia has to offer.

‘The Great Indian Murder’ has a mysterious fervour within its flamboyance of a well-knitted star-cast unfolding a layered narrative without many flaws. There is least fetishisation of violence and more emphasis on conspiratorial angles with elements of unpredictability leading its entertainment quotient.

‘The Great Indian Murder’ is streaming on Disney+Hotstar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma