New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The moment of ‘sandesas’ from Kargil’s hilltops occupied by India’s enemies in 1999 is all for everyone to captivate with a Sidharth Malhotra-starrer OTT release in 2021. Captain Vikram Batra’s heroics during Kargil war inspired an entire nation after his ultimate sacrifice on the line of duty that evoked tears, pride and patriotic goosebumps in equal proportions.

Sidharth Malhotra had a stupendous job to bring Batra’s Kargil heroics on to the screen while also syncing late Kargil war hero’s multilayered personality from where those heroics and bravery had stemmed out. Malhotra pulls this one off inspiringly well with his career-best expressionistic eccentricity which is fluid, dynamic and engaging all through the film.

The screenplay of ‘Shershaah’ attempts to blend the romantic subplot between Captain Batra and Dimple Cheema (Kiara Advani) with the sequence of events close to the war front. The formula has been tried and tested in the war dramas going back to ‘LOC Kargil’ and even ‘Border’ to a certain extent. Director Vishnu Varadhan, however, struggles to optimally utilise a well-written screenplay’s attempts at showing a multilayered Vikram Batra – with versatile attributes from ‘Thand rakh kudiye’ to ‘Ye Dil maange more’ diversities – within a quick succession of scenes.

The texture of different attributes of late Captain Batra’s personality is mixed with a clear directorial miss of an opportunity to bring alive the distinctness from the same.

However, Sidharth Malhotra’s fluid expressions in the second half of the film (as the war progresses) evoke thrill and goosebumps in equal proportions. Sidharth as Captain Batra is talkative, confident, charming, extraordinary and yet believable. One is unable to pick any visible inaccuracy in the film as far as the depiction of weaponry used during the war is concerned. In an entertainment world mired by defence inaccuracies, ‘Shershaah’ is a rare sigh of relief.

The action scenes of the film are well choreographed with an admirable blend of well researched war histograms and real anecdotal narrations. The creative liberties on that front seem believable and rarely exaggerated and that’s exactly what keeps the moving screenplay of the film scaling up the heights of Kargil hilltops.

The final act of the film in which the Indian forces push against the enemies is incredibly evocative and by the end of over two hours into the film, you are left with a feeling of nothing but a head full of respect and honor for the Kargil heroics of Captain Batra’s and Indian forces.

Shershaah is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Director - Vishnu Varadhan

Cast - Sidharth Malhotra, Shiv Pandit, Nikitin Dheer, Kiara Advani, Shareeb Hashmi

Posted By: Mukul Sharma