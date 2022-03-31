New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: If Rishi Kapoor’s indisputable on-screen diversity deserved a tribute, it had to be ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’. Rishi Kapoor as jovial, sweet and careless Brij Gopal Sharma is gleefully authentic and written with much realism. There are relatable shades of struggles the ones living (or have lived) in Delhi could identify with. It’s a blend of anecdotal portrayal of a retired Brij Gopal Sharma who refuses to call it a day without giving a shot to his passion.

Directed by Hitesh Bhatia, Sharmaji Namkeen pulls off a seasoned entertainment quotient without over-the-top dialogues or moral science lessons. The film is sweet and rather innocent in its storytelling part. The simplistic brand of effective storytelling while navigating through the transitions of Kapoor and Rawal emerged as the finest directorial achievement of the film.

The film doesn’t exactly celebrate self-love after a point of age. But rather projects it as an integral part of life which may have repercussions on one’s personality if missed. There is a blend of self-love and single fatherhood which is sequentially pragmatic and not much seen on the canvas of Hindi Cinema. The cast other than Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal, especially Juhi Chawla and Suhail Nayyar stand apart at the moments of reckoning.

It would have been a great loss if this movie wasn't completed. Paresh Rawal and Rishi Kapoor taking up the same role, as a creative decision from the makers, works really well. You can't imagine the movie being made any other way.

The film beautifully captures the disappointing dilemmas that people face post their retirement. The part when social media infiltrates life after retirement and how the patriarchal shades of society dictate the appearance of the colours of passion for women.

Sharmaji Namkeen is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma