New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: When Satyajit Ray, considered one of the finest filmmakers of all time from Indian mainland, gave acceptance speech from a hospital bed for the honorary Oscar at 1992 Academy Awards, the nation stood in awe and world in admiration. Almost three decades after, a group of filmmakers came together to bring an anthology comprising of some of the most critically-acclaimed Satyajit Ray signatures in storytelling in the centenary of legendary storyteller.

Based on Satyajit Ray’s short stories, ‘Ray’ is an anthology of four films created by Sayantan Mukherjee, with two directed by Srijit Mukherji and one each by Vasan Bala and Abhishek Chaubey.

The first in the anthology, Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Forget Me Not’ centered around Ipsit (Ali Fazal) is engaging but lacks a powerful push. ‘Forget me not’ progresses steadily but yet by the end of all four films, you don’t see it winning the race. Individually, the film has the elements of conflict which engage and also entertains.

The second story in the line, Srijit Mukherji’s ‘Bahrupiya’ inspired by the short story ‘Bahuroopi’, stands out for its sequentially fine-tuned thrill and the elements of the fragmented personality brought on to the screen with as much accuracy by Kay Kay Menon (Indrashish). The character’s struggle with his multiple versions of truth creates diversity of the screen, where the distinct nature of each element reminds you of Satyajit Ray’s minimalistic originality.

Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao-starrer ‘Hungama hai kyu barpa’, brings quality humour in the anthology, which one doesn’t see often. A well-synchronised background score into the film added with the powerful on-screen presence in an atmosphere of Indian Railway’s antiquity makes it as engaging as entertaining.

Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor plays the role of a big star in ‘Spotlight’. This is arguably the best of Kapoor’s so far in terms of his expressionist uniqueness and gradual rise into the actor’s dedication for his character. However, at some points, the consistency is lacked and having watched Menon, Bajpayee and Gajraj Rao right before, you are able to pick that up. Radhika Madan and Kapoor’s contrasting blend of conflict in the storyline makes this one a creatively satisfying watch.

Finally, ‘Ray’ the anthology is a brave attempt at introducing the complexity of Satyajit Ray’s brand of storytelling to the Netflix generation.

Ray is streaming on Netflix since Friday, June 25.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan