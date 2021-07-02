Other than laser sharp editing, a bar-raising music and some passionate direction from behind the camera, the film belongs to Vikrant Massey. As Rishabh a.k.a Rishu, Vikrant displays the shades of versatility which at some points reminds you of Ryan Gosling’s (of 'La La Land' fame) brand of on-screen domination.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Haseen Dillruba starring Vikrant Massey, Taapsee Pannu and Harshvardhan Rane started streaming on Netflix since Friday, July 2. The film is an extraordinary attempt at depicting something as common as arranged-love with an added element of what gets as close to as being a Love triangle. A formula that has been tried and done numerous times in and out of Mumbai’s entertainment world. So what’s really ‘breathtaking’ about it?

Director Vinil Matthew manages to wonderfully depict the love that has the capability to push the two individuals to the brink of insanity. Matthew's direction ends up blending the mental meetings of two individuals (Taapsee and Vikrant) with their physical passions, and that's exactly what makes ‘Haseen Dillruba’ breathtaking and undoubtedly amongst the best love depictions of this year from Hindi film industry.

None of Matthew's depictions seem exaggerated and despite being unconventional at its core, the plotline makes sense while evoking a film-viewing experience that goes as enticingly engaging as entertaining with a real touch of small-town drama.

Other than laser sharp editing, a bar-raising music and some passionate direction from behind the camera, the film belongs to Vikrant Massey. As Rishabh a.k.a Rishu, Vikrant displays the shades of versatility which at some points reminds you of Ryan Gosling’s (of La La Land fame) brand of on-screen domination. Rishu’s transition in the film from a trying husband to a heartbroken stubborn lover desperately trying to hate the person he loves appears as natural as awe-inspiring. The three phases of his character – the engineer, the husband and finally the lover – have their own distinct flavours and Massey manages to blend them beautifully well. Credit the screenwriter Kanika Dhillon, the film keeps you hooked throughout its over two-hour long run because of the distinction with which the two lead characters (Rani and Rishu) have been written.

Taapsee Pannu as Rani Kashyap does her job expectedly well with her usual effortlessness into the character’s evolution. In the scenes involving Harshvardhan Rane, Taapsee’s expressionist uniqueness is stoppable and engaging. With a well synchronised background score which wonderfully complements the moments of reckoning in the film, Haseen Dillruba is one such film which one shouldn't regret watching at all.

Haseen Dillruba is streaming on Netflix since Friday, July 2.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma