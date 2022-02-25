New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: Ganga the name itself is an emotion which evokes reactions of peace and contentment to reflect the womanhood so sacred that it can enlighten your soul. But like Vishal Bhardwaj’s Shakespearean depictions on silver-screen, Sanjay Leela Bhansali leaves you with a thought after over two and half hour long screen-time of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’: ‘What’s in the name? That which we call a rose by any other name would smell as sweet.’

The film emerges much above and beyond Bhansali’s magnum opus reputation. The directorial restrain in balancing out the darkest alleys of what is typically called a ‘red light area’ with a flamboyance of emotions is a benchmark in itself. Not much seems to have lost to the ‘creative liberties’ and the melodramatic exploits of the film are engaging, entertaining and thought provoking. The film has shades of Raj Kapoor’s ‘Prem Rog’ and Kamal Amrohi’s ‘Pakeezah’ packed within Gangubai’s character evolution which appears nothing short of marvellous.

Gangubai’s story is consciously fictionalised but is still believable. It has undiluted elements of author-journalist S. Hussain Zaidi’s narration of Gangubai’s story from his book ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’. The cinematographic scale doesn’t water down Kamathipura’s striking existence for its inhabitants and the ones who loath it for that exact existence itself.

The rise of Ganga (Alia Bhatt) to Gangu and finally Gangubai – the undisputed queen of Kamathipura – is meteoric. Stemming from Bhansali’s signature flamboyance of dramatisation of real events, Alia Bhatt signs off the film with a high. The sequences involving Gangubai’s meeting with Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, her speech at Mumbai’s Azad Maidan have the actress displaying her finest expressionist eccentricity till date.

Vijay Raaz as Razia Bai leaves you wanting for more and emerges as a casting success for film’s makers. Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo as Raheem Lala brings in the star value and together with Gangubai (Alia), scales up the entertainment quotient in the film.

