New Delhi | Mukul Sharma: Dhamaka blasts off with an impeccable newsroom design driven by the accelerator of ratings. But while the fuel of TV news business is constituted by ratings, it’s a journalist or a news anchor on the driver’s seat no matter how much constrained by that voice on his earpiece or the carefully scripted words to be spoken from a teleprompter. Here you find Arjun Pathak (Kartik Aaryan) on the driver’s seat being consistently pushed to keep pressing the accelerator of ratings while also being told to not alternate the accelerator of TRPs with the break of journalistic ethics.

If Dhamaka is a vehicle, Kartik Aaryan is its path-breaking driver whose newsroom ambitions thrillingly navigate between his own conscious and what really matters on a news channel: the news and the way it gets presented. As a character with most screen-time, Arjun stuns, bewilders and shocks his audience. At the same time, the actor Kartik Aaryan masterfully aces the literally explosive tensions with his best-till-date expressionist diversity on the back of an equally masterful direction by Ram Madhavani.

Mrunal Thakur moves up the ladder of finesse as an actor and justifies the reporter she plays with the conflicts she ends up finding herself in the midst of. The News boss Amruta Subhash deserves accolades for her on-screen precision and a relatable brand of Ratings game.

While the newsroom dynamics seem underexplored by the end of the movie, the audience gratification is exemplary. What has been done is good enough but Madhavani had an opportunity to execute a great enough ‘Dhamaka’ to leave in the imprints of Hindi films’ history instead of thematically sticking to the Korean precursor of the film.

If HBO’s ‘The Newsroom’ series gave the world a taste of American newsroom dynamics, Ram Madhavani’s Korean-drama inspired ‘Dhamaka’ manages to capture the desi newsrooms with a marked precision in present context. The scope, however, was to do much more.

'Dhamaka', directed by Ram Madhavani, starring Kartik Aaryan, Amruta Subhash and Mrunal Thakur is streaming on Netflix since November 19, 2021.

