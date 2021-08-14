Ajay Devgn as an actor does well but his character doesn’t justify the aboriginal notions of valour and dedication of the Indian troops of that time. It is a close to two-hour lesson into how not to make a war film.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Ten minutes into the film, one likes to give a leeway to director Abhishek Dudhaiya in the form of some patience that the screenplay is building up to something significant. However, half an hour passes and then an hour and by the time the film ends you’re left with an uncertainty – what really happened in the film?

The dodgy drama into a below-mediocre brand of action added with Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt-dominated screen presence where other important characters are dwarfed down to further descend the thematic pace of the film, doesn’t justify the subject of the film as whole.

The battle scenes are terrifyingly poor with least to no research efforts into the realism of what had really happened leading up to many events in 1971 war between India and Pakistan. The makers have not just missed an opportunity to put those events into public memory with their filmmaking but have scrapped it down to the level of legit sloppiness.

The film revolves around the sequence of events surrounding 1971 India-Pakistan war. The bravery of Indian troops has been put up on the pedestal of borderline exaggeration because of rather hushed writing than poor. Ajay Devgn as an actor does well but his character doesn’t justify the aboriginal notions of valour and dedication of the Indian troops of that time, especially the Indian Air Force’s bravery in the war. For a war film this is an absolute let down and a close to two-hour lesson into how not to make a war film.

The direction is ambitious and attempts to build up the pace of events but at the moment of reckoning, it falls flat on accounts of hopeless screenplay and a rather commercially mediocre brand of writing not required for what appears to be a real-life account of the time. For instance, Ammy Virk drowns his plane in sea and comes out as if nothing happened and ends up reaching his airbase next day on his own. Also, how Ajay Devgn survives an airplane crash by ramming it on a car, is a mystery in its own right.

For the Defence enthusiasts, the film is a big time let down because there are a number of defence imprecisions in the film.

Starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Ammy Virk, Sharad Kelkar and Sonakshi Sinha, Bhuj: The Pride of India is streaming on Disney + Hotstar.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma