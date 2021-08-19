The film is entertaining, engaging and fiercely enticing in terms of storytelling dynamics which are perfectly embedded between the thin line distinguishing realism and creative liberties.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Indian cinema needed a crowd-puller megastar entertainment to bring back the audience to theatres and cinema halls a year and a half after the COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns confined the people inside their homes. Akshay Kumar-starrer ‘BellBottom’ ticks all the checks for an ideal crowd-puller cinematic creation produced for theatres and not just for the OTT. The film is entertaining, engaging and fiercely enticing in terms of storytelling dynamics perfectly embedded between the thin line distinguishing realism and creative liberties.

Between the 1970s and early 1980s, over half a dozen Indian Airlines flights were hijacked from India. Among those is an Indian aircraft carrying 210 hostages, which gets hijacked in 1984. Comes our RAW undercover saviour ‘BellBottom’ (Akshay Kumar), who not just saves the day but with an impeccable brilliance shows the vulnerabilities of India of 1980.

The film’s duration is a little over two hours (125 minutes), in which Anshul Malhotra (played by Akshay Kumar) aka BellBottom transitions from a Civil services aspirant to a hostage saviour. Anshul is homely, vulnerably ambitious and subtle whereas BellBottom is fierce, realistic and knows how to navigate through the worst, which surrounds his mission at a given point in time. In a crisp screenplay, Anshul and BellBottom’s distinct characteristics are brilliantly organised with an edge-of-the-seat hits of some well-written sequences in the second half.

The biggest surprise in 'BellBottom' undoubtedly is Lara Dutta. Hand down, this is the best any actor has ever lived former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on a grand cinematic scale. Lara displays the shades of a method actor while executing Mrs Gandhi’s character and despite being surrounded by a range of talented actors, Lara is distinctly visible and uniquely brilliant in the film.

Huma Qureshi and Vaani Kapoor are also convincingly confident during their respective screen times. The climax seems hurried and you feel the conclusion could have been more convincing. However, the director manages to pace up the film when needed and slow it down at many moments with remarkable confidence. Written by Aseem Arora and Parveez Sheikh, BellBottom is an effort that deserves to be appreciated for every bit of research visible frame after frame. BellBottom released in the theatres worldwide on August 19

Posted By: Mukul Sharma