New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Popular actress Mouni Roy got hitched to her longtime beau Suraj Nambiar, a Dubai-based businessman, on Thursday in Goa. The couple got married in two wedding ceremonies--Malayali ritual in the morning and Bengali tradition at night on the same day. Since then, the actress has been keeping her fans on their toes by sharing the glimpse of her dreamy wedding ceremonies.

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram stories and shared a glimpse from her sangeet night, which had some special performances by her best friends. Also, the pictures and videos shared by her friends are doing rounds on social media. The actress looked stunning in the golden lehenga while Suraj complemented her in a black sherwani. The two grooved on the song 'Rowdy Baby' from the film Maari 2. Popular choreographer Rahul, DID fame, who is the best friend of Mouni, also gave a special performance on the song Mere Naam Tu, from the film Zero.

Viral Bhayani has shared all the videos and pictures Mouni and her friends dropped on the story. Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

The newlyweds, Mouni and Suraj hosted a pool party for their family and close friends post their dreamy wedding. The Naagin actress was seen donning a stunning green holographic dress, featuring a cut-out at the waist. She teamed her outfit with a matching green bag while Suraj kept it casual in a beach printed shirt paired with white trousers.

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Earlier, she dropped a picture from her wedding photoshoot, twirling in her lehenga, which she adorned during her Bengali tradition wedding. The actress looked breathtaking in Sabyasachi's wedding ensembles. However, just like recent Sabyasachi brides, even her veil border was inscribed with a special message, it read, "Aayushmati Bhava", which means 'being blessed'. Sharing the pics, she captioned it as, "The Circle of my beautiful life…"

Here have a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mon (@imouniroy)

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mouni will soon be playing an antagonist character in Ayan Mukerji's highly anticipated film 'Brahmastra', starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan in leads.

