New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: TV actress Mouni Roy and beau Suraj Nambiar are set to get married in Goa on January 27, and clearly fans cannot keep calm. Earlier, there were reports that the duo will tie the knot in W Goa, and now as per the new media report, the couple has asked the wedding guests for their RT-PCR reports ahead of the wedding amid Covid-19 spread.

The Naagin actress has reportedly reduced the number of guests and has asked them to present their RT-PCR reports. Reports also suggest that Mouni may not invite all her industry colleagues and friends to her wedding and will throw a reception for them later in Mumbai.

“It will be a two-day ceremony. The pre-wedding rituals will take place on January 26 followed by a beach wedding on January 27. They have booked an entire five-star hotel in South Goa. The preparations are in full swing and supposedly it is going to be a white wedding, and the entire venue is going to be decorated in white," a source quoted as saying by News18 said.

The source also added that Mouni's close has been asked to save dates from their schedule for her big day. “Among the guest list that has been invited, Aashka Goradia has already confirmed her presence. Apart from that, producer Ekta Kapoor who is a close friend of the actor has also agreed to attend the festivities," the source added.

While talking about Mouni's work front, the actress will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra which is set to release on 9 September 2022. Mouni will be seen playing an antagonist in the film. The film also stars megastar Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjua.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen